Lupin to present Phase 1 Data on LNP3693 (STING agonist)

Lupin will present data from its Phase 1 a clinical trial evaluating LNP3693, a STING agonist, at the ESMO Congress in Berlin, Germany, from October 17 to October 21, 2025. The presentation, titled "A phase 1 dose escalation study of LNP3693 (STING agonist) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors & lymphoma, will be featured in the Investigational Immunotherapy session (Presentation Number 1553P). It can be viewed on October 19, 2025, from 09:00 to 17:00 CEST.

LNP3693 is an investigational parenteral STING agonist. The presentation will provide qualitative insights into its safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with solid tumors.