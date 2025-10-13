Lupin to present Phase 1 Data on LNP3693 (STING agonist)

At ESMO Congress in Berlin, Germany
Lupin will present data from its Phase 1 a clinical trial evaluating LNP3693, a STING agonist, at the ESMO Congress in Berlin, Germany, from October 17 to October 21, 2025. The presentation, titled "A phase 1 dose escalation study of LNP3693 (STING agonist) in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors & lymphoma, will be featured in the Investigational Immunotherapy session (Presentation Number 1553P). It can be viewed on October 19, 2025, from 09:00 to 17:00 CEST.
LNP3693 is an investigational parenteral STING agonist. The presentation will provide qualitative insights into its safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity in patients with solid tumors.
This marks another important milestone for us. Following our successful presentation of LNP7457, a PRMT5 inhibitor, at ASCO in June 2025, it is a privilege to present the findings of another Phase 1 clinical trial for LNP3693, a STING agonist, at ESMO. ESMO's acknowledgment of the clinical research conducted in India underscores the proficiency of our team in oncology drug discovery, research, and clinical development," said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin.
