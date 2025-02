Narbada Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit declines 65.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 31.76% to Rs 21.51 crore

Net profit of Narbada Gems & Jewellery declined 65.74% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 31.76% to Rs 21.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.21.5131.5212.4119.922.145.891.985.771.484.32

