Lyka Labs consolidated net profit declines 35.42% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.70% to Rs 33.03 crore

Net profit of Lyka Labs declined 35.42% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.70% to Rs 33.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.33.0330.1111.1712.323.463.621.351.860.931.44

