M K Exim (India) standalone net profit declines 10.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 20.21% to Rs 20.85 croreNet profit of M K Exim (India) declined 10.56% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.21% to Rs 20.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.36% to Rs 15.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.88% to Rs 92.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
