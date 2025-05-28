Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 14.10% in the March 2025 quarter

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 14.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 26.47% to Rs 26.37 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) rose 14.10% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.47% to Rs 26.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 17.43% to Rs 17.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 92.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales26.3720.85 26 92.6992.38 0 OPM %14.2217.84 -24.9021.13 - PBDT5.334.41 21 25.2421.22 19 PBT5.234.24 23 24.6220.64 19 NP3.483.05 14 17.9915.32 17

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

