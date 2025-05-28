M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 14.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.47% to Rs 26.37 croreNet profit of M K Exim (India) rose 14.10% to Rs 3.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.47% to Rs 26.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.43% to Rs 17.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 92.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 92.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
