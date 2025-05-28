Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 8.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 8.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:21 AM IST
Sales rise 25.13% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Yaan Enterprises declined 8.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 6.12% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 5.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.391.91 25 5.414.98 9 OPM %13.8117.80 -8.5013.86 - PBDT0.360.35 3 0.490.70 -30 PBT0.320.33 -3 0.400.67 -40 NP0.230.25 -8 0.460.49 -6

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

