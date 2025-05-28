Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit declines 8.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.13% to Rs 2.39 croreNet profit of Yaan Enterprises declined 8.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.13% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 6.12% to Rs 0.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.63% to Rs 5.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
