M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 28.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.58% to Rs 22.14 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) rose 28.26% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.58% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.22.1426.5432.1620.877.285.697.105.555.314.14

