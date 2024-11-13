M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 28.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 16.58% to Rs 22.14 croreNet profit of M K Exim (India) rose 28.26% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.58% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.1426.54 -17 OPM %32.1620.87 -PBDT7.285.69 28 PBT7.105.55 28 NP5.314.14 28
