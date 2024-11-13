Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 28.26% in the September 2024 quarter

M K Exim (India) standalone net profit rises 28.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 16.58% to Rs 22.14 crore

Net profit of M K Exim (India) rose 28.26% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 16.58% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales22.1426.54 -17 OPM %32.1620.87 -PBDT7.285.69 28 PBT7.105.55 28 NP5.314.14 28

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts lower at 78,500; Nifty at 23,800; M&M, Maruti weigh

LIVE news: Thick smog coats Delhi-NCR; AQI falls to 'severe' category

Byju's US units wrongly stripped of education app, says federal judge

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story