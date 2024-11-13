Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Raunaq International standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
Sales rise 565.63% to Rs 4.26 crore

Net profit of Raunaq International declined 10.53% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 565.63% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4.260.64 566 OPM %8.69-26.56 -PBDT0.370.40 -8 PBT0.360.37 -3 NP0.340.38 -11

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

