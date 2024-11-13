Raunaq International standalone net profit declines 10.53% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 565.63% to Rs 4.26 crore

Net profit of Raunaq International declined 10.53% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 565.63% to Rs 4.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4.260.648.69-26.560.370.400.360.370.340.38

