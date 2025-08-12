M K Proteins standalone net profit rises 41.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.51% to Rs 114.95 crore

Net profit of M K Proteins rose 41.53% to Rs 3.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 100.51% to Rs 114.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.114.9557.334.786.514.803.404.703.333.512.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News