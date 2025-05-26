M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 9.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.85% to Rs 369.64 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings declined 9.54% to Rs 33.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.85% to Rs 369.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 396.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.60% to Rs 121.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 1510.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1547.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

