M M Forgings consolidated net profit declines 9.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 6.85% to Rs 369.64 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings declined 9.54% to Rs 33.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.85% to Rs 369.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 396.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.60% to Rs 121.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 134.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 1510.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1547.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales369.64396.84 -7 1510.931547.12 -2 OPM %19.7119.54 -19.6018.93 - PBDT65.6970.02 -6 258.93270.76 -4 PBT40.1349.81 -19 165.67187.95 -12 NP33.2936.80 -10 121.86134.80 -10

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

