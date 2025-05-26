Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 75.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 75.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 0.97% to Rs 19.78 crore

Net profit of Nandani Creation declined 75.18% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 574.55% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.38% to Rs 69.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.7819.59 1 69.6445.11 54 OPM %8.9522.92 -13.109.53 - PBDT1.284.19 -69 7.202.50 188 PBT0.893.54 -75 5.170.55 840 NP0.682.74 -75 3.710.55 575

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 26 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

