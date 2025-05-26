Nandani Creation consolidated net profit declines 75.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.97% to Rs 19.78 crore

Net profit of Nandani Creation declined 75.18% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.97% to Rs 19.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 574.55% to Rs 3.71 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.38% to Rs 69.64 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 45.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

19.7819.5969.6445.118.9522.9213.109.531.284.197.202.500.893.545.170.550.682.743.710.55

