Caprihans India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.37 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 183.13 crore

Net profit of Caprihans India reported to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 17.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 183.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 188.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 62.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 51.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.24% to Rs 737.85 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 694.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

