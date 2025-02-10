M&M production drops 3% YoY in January'25

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its total production fell 3% to 98,470 units in the month of January 2025 as compared with 101,518 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 82,028 units in January 2025, registering a growth of 13.62% on YoY basis.

The exports surged 94.96% YoY to 3,404 units in January 2025.

The Mahindra Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The company reported 19.06% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,964.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,489.73 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 20.31% YoY to Rs 30,963.76 crore in Q3 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.31% to Rs 3,187.80 on the BSE.

