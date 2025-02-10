Steel Authority of India Ltd Slides 3.13%, BSE Metal index Shed 1.38%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd has added 0.75% over last one month compared to 2.99% gain in BSE Metal index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of India Ltd fell 3.13% today to trade at Rs 106.8. The BSE Metal index is down 1.38% to quote at 28513.42. The index is up 2.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd decreased 2.97% and JSW Steel Ltd lost 2.91% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 2.74 % over last one year compared to the 8.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 80660 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.44 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 175.65 on 22 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 99.55 on 13 Jan 2025.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

