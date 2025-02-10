Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Spikes 1.6%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 5.07% over last one month compared to 1.49% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 1.6% today to trade at Rs 3248.8. The BSE Auto index is up 0.25% to quote at 52802.06. The index is up 1.49 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Apollo Tyres Ltd increased 1.6% and Tube Investments of India Ltd added 0.99% on the day. The BSE Auto index went up 17.95 % over last one year compared to the 8.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has added 5.07% over last one month compared to 1.49% gain in BSE Auto index and 0.27% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10344 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 82804 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3276.3 on 10 Feb 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1623.2 on 13 Feb 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News