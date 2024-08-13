Foreign liabilities of MF companies edge up by 36% during FY24

RBI announced today a survey covering 45 Indian MF companies their Asset Management Companies (AMCs), which held/acquired foreign assets/ liabilities during 2023-24 and/or in the preceding years. Foreign liabilities of MF companies increased by 36.0 per cent during 2023-24 to US$ 25.4 billion at market value in March 2024; these were largely held in the form of units issued to non-residents. Overseas assets of MF companies increased to US$ 8.8 billion in end-March 2024, primarily on account of rise in equity securities. As a result, the net foreign liabilities of MF companies increased to US$ 16.6 billion in March 2024 from US$ 12.0 billion a year ago. Foreign liabilities of AMCs increased by US$ 3.4 billion to US$ 6.4 billion in March 2024 due to higher inward direct as well as portfolio investments during the year.

