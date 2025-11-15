Maan Aluminium standalone net profit rises 12.48% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.99% to Rs 191.08 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium rose 12.48% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 6.99% to Rs 191.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 205.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.191.08205.444.173.709.628.177.776.925.775.13

