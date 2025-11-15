Sobhagya Mercantile standalone net profit rises 122.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 85.65% to Rs 51.22 crore

Net profit of Sobhagya Mercantile rose 122.75% to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 85.65% to Rs 51.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.51.2227.5913.539.826.374.026.293.834.702.11

