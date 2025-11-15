North Eastern Carrying Corporation standalone net profit declines 36.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.66% to Rs 70.75 crore

Net profit of North Eastern Carrying Corporation declined 36.59% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 70.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.70.7581.944.017.993.424.702.654.021.822.87

