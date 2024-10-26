Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Macrotech Developers consolidated net profit rises 109.46% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 50.07% to Rs 2625.70 crore

Net profit of Macrotech Developers rose 109.46% to Rs 422.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 201.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.07% to Rs 2625.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1749.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2625.701749.60 50 OPM %26.8123.55 -PBDT626.40294.50 113 PBT559.90265.20 111 NP422.90201.90 109

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

