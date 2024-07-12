Macrotech Developers Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PG Electroplast Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 July 2024.

PG Electroplast Ltd, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd and Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Macrotech Developers Ltd crashed 5.22% to Rs 1395.8 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 75405 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41517 shares in the past one month.

PG Electroplast Ltd tumbled 4.21% to Rs 378.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23970 shares in the past one month.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 4.18% to Rs 167.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.87 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company Ltd fell 3.95% to Rs 1329.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4032 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19725 shares in the past one month.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd slipped 3.84% to Rs 1418.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15841 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News