GE Power India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Mallcom (India) Ltd, Atul Auto Ltd, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd and Suraj Estate Developers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 July 2024.

GE Power India Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 571.95 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mallcom (India) Ltd lost 7.42% to Rs 1422. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17031 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4082 shares in the past one month.

Atul Auto Ltd tumbled 6.59% to Rs 733. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61670 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84210 shares in the past one month.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd shed 6.20% to Rs 51.14. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.14 lakh shares in the past one month.

Suraj Estate Developers Ltd fell 5.96% to Rs 599.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9903 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36915 shares in the past one month.

