Volumes spurt at ITI Ltd counter

Zensar Technologies Ltd, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 July 2024.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 148.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.05% to Rs.330.30. Volumes stood at 12.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Zensar Technologies Ltd registered volume of 47.34 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.93 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.51% to Rs.772.00. Volumes stood at 6.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 9.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.59 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.46% to Rs.862.90. Volumes stood at 4.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Railtel Corporation of India Ltd witnessed volume of 622.73 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 115.72 lakh shares. The stock increased 16.41% to Rs.605.50. Volumes stood at 53.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Aegis Logistics Ltd registered volume of 20.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.96 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.16% to Rs.861.65. Volumes stood at 3.98 lakh shares in the last session.

