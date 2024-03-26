Macrotech Developers Ltd Slides 2.73%

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 1.58% over last one month compared to 5.28% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.71% drop in the SENSEX

Macrotech Developers Ltd lost 2.73% today to trade at Rs 1126.8. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.5% to quote at 6871.96. The index is down 5.28 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 1.08% and Brigade Enterprises Ltd lost 1% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 128.24 % over last one year compared to the 25.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Macrotech Developers Ltd has added 1.58% over last one month compared to 5.28% fall in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 0.71% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2337 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 25186 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1277.45 on 11 Mar 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 390.33 on 28 Mar 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News