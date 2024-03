Madhav Infra Projects has received Letter of Acceptance of Rs 20.74 crore for construction of Railway Bridge in lieu of Level Crossing no 25 in KM 1050/1-2 of Bina Katni Section between Sagar Bustand to Sadar bazar road near Dimple Petrol Pump in Sagar city Distt Sagar (M.P) from Office of the Executive Engineer , Public work department, Bridge construction Division Sagar (M.P).

