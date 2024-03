CG Power & Industrial Solutions has allotted 30,620 equity shares under ESOP on 04 March 2024. Consequently on allotment of the above equity shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 3,05,46,05,188 to Rs. 3,05,46,66,428 comprising of 1,52,73,33,214 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each.

