Jindal Stainless commences maiden usage of green hydrogen at its Hisar plant

Jindal Stainless (JSL) today commenced the maiden usage of green hydrogen in its stainless steel plant in Hisar, Haryana in a ground-breaking venture in line with its commitment to sustainability and India's targets of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions.

The state-of-the-art fully automated plant has been set up in association with Hygenco Green Energies Private Limited, a global leader in deploying green hydrogen solutions. The alkaline bipolar electrolyser, which has a capacity of 350 Nm3/hr, guarantees on an average 90Nm3/hr round-the-clock supply of green hydrogen using dedicated solar energy and storage. The facility aims at abating around 54,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over 20 years and is based on a long-term off-take agreement. The facility is controlled by an advanced energy management and control system and Hygenco is operating the plant under Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model. The first commercial-scale green hydrogen plant, powered by rooftop and floating solar, was completed within the stipulated time frame.

The facility has a comprehensive monitoring system to track hydrogen generation, renewable energy generation, states of charge, pressure, and temperature. It has the capability to make real-time decisions for achieving high efficiency. Hygenco's technology augments hydrogen yield and deliver cost competitive hydrogen.

