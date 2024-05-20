Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Madhucon Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 5.49% to Rs 420.95 crore

Net profit of Madhucon Projects reported to Rs 4.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 77.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.49% to Rs 420.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 445.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 45.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 143.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.12% to Rs 1163.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1162.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales420.95445.41 -5 1163.751162.30 0 OPM %-52.59-33.60 --25.69-21.73 - PBDT-11.38552.56 PL -39.05601.80 PL PBT-12.92-109.03 88 -70.86-197.14 64 NP4.76-77.37 LP -45.12-143.70 69

First Published: May 20 2024 | 7:17 AM IST

