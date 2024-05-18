Vibrant Global Capital consolidated net profit declines 67.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.80% to Rs 72.01 crore

Net profit of Vibrant Global Capital declined 67.25% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.80% to Rs 72.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 47.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 241.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 196.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

