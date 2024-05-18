Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit declines 1.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit declines 1.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.81% to Rs 166.28 crore

Net profit of Krsnaa Diagnostics declined 1.00% to Rs 18.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.81% to Rs 166.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.48% to Rs 56.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 62.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.20% to Rs 619.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 487.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales166.28133.23 25 619.63487.12 27 OPM %26.2825.88 -23.2825.11 - PBDT40.7238.18 7 144.55133.98 8 PBT22.6123.58 -4 70.0180.20 -13 NP18.7318.92 -1 56.8462.11 -8

