Ovobel Foods standalone net profit declines 74.01% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.04% to Rs 47.59 crore

Net profit of Ovobel Foods declined 74.01% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 3.04% to Rs 47.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 49.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.47.5949.086.1827.384.1314.253.7414.062.7510.58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp