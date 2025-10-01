Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Praruh Technologies logs on quietly with flat listing

BSE SME Praruh Technologies logs on quietly with flat listing

Oct 01 2025
Shares of Praruh Technologies was trading at Rs 63.50 on the BSE, a premium of 0.79% compared with the issue price of Rs 63.

The scrip was listed at Rs 63, matching the initial public offer (IPO) price. The counter hit a high of Rs 64 and a low of Rs 63. About 5.88 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Praruh Technologies' IPO was subscribed 1.20 times. The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it closed on 26 September 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed between Rs 60 to Rs 63 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of of 37,30,000 equity shares. The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for repayment of certain borrowings, unidentified acquisitions in india, funding of working capital requirement of the company and for general corporate purposes.

Praruh Technologies is an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) system integration and digital transformation solutions provider. It offers hardware, software, data centers, networking, security, and audio-video solutions. Its services include system integration, IT consultancy for cloud, risk, and disaster recovery, security solutions with OEM partnerships, and networking solutions such as LAN/WAN design, video conferencing, and data center deployments. As of 31 August 2025, the company had 61 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 61.88 crore and net profit of Rs 6.79 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: Oct 01 2025

