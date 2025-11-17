Magnum Ventures standalone net profit declines 86.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.83% to Rs 118.60 crore

Net profit of Magnum Ventures declined 86.32% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 41.83% to Rs 118.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.118.6083.6216.3327.659.8415.44-1.033.871.208.77

