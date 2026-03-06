Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

DCX Systems Ltd, Modern Threads (I) Ltd, Northern Spirits Ltd and BSL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2026.

Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 102 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1096 shares in the past one month.

DCX Systems Ltd spiked 14.53% to Rs 203.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48880 shares in the past one month. Modern Threads (I) Ltd surged 12.71% to Rs 51.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2561 shares in the past one month. Northern Spirits Ltd jumped 11.21% to Rs 128.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10711 shares in the past one month.