Orkla India jumps as brokerage starts coverage with 'buy' call

Orkla India surged 3.66% to Rs 578.10 after a foreign brokerage initiated coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and set a price target of Rs 750.

The brokerage said the companys flagship brand MTR holds a leadership position in the spices market in Karnataka and Kerala, while also maintaining a strong presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The brands growth has been supported by hyper-local brand building, deep distribution networks and products aligned with regional tastes.

The positive outlook is based on strong category growth prospects, Orkla India's market leadership in South India and the companys effective execution of portfolio expansion and channel diversification strategies.

The brokerage also expects margin expansion for the company, supported by a favourable product mix and improving operational efficiencies. However, it highlighted risks including volatility in commodity prices, the companys concentration in South Indian markets and competition from regional players. Orkla India is a leading multi-category food company. It is a collection of heritage brands offering a diverse range of products under the well-loved MTR, Rasoi Magic and Eastern brands. Its portfolio spans multiple categories, including blended and pure spices and convenience foods such as ready-to-cook (RTC), ready-to-eat (RTE) meals, vermicelli, and more - delivering quality and authenticity to consumers across meal occasions.