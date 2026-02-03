Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Paras Petrofils Ltd, Artemis Medicare Services Ltd, TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd and MPS Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 February 2026.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd crashed 13.20% to Rs 190.95 at 14:30 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1096 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88 shares in the past one month.

Paras Petrofils Ltd tumbled 9.72% to Rs 2.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.97 lakh shares in the past one month. Artemis Medicare Services Ltd lost 8.33% to Rs 219.45. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27810 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5622 shares in the past one month. TECIL Chemical & Hydro Power Ltd fell 5.76% to Rs 15.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1164 shares in the past one month.