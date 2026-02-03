Associate Sponsors

Volumes spurt at PCBL Chemical Ltd counter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 3:17 PM IST
PCBL Chemical Ltd notched up volume of 213.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.24 lakh shares

Aarti Industries Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Welspun Living Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 February 2026.

PCBL Chemical Ltd notched up volume of 213.69 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 25.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.30% to Rs.300.45. Volumes stood at 8.91 lakh shares in the last session.

Aarti Industries Ltd recorded volume of 126.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 19.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.55 lakh shares. The stock gained 15.39% to Rs.430.40. Volumes stood at 7.34 lakh shares in the last session.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd recorded volume of 20.1 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.64 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.17% to Rs.2,573.00. Volumes stood at 1.74 lakh shares in the last session.

Welspun Living Ltd saw volume of 277.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30.05 lakh shares. The stock increased 18.99% to Rs.145.70. Volumes stood at 8.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Apar Industries Ltd saw volume of 8.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 93458 shares. The stock increased 18.22% to Rs.9,650.00. Volumes stood at 78971 shares in the last session.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 3:17 PM IST

