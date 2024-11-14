Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 89.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.05% to Rs 23.62 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 89.67% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 23.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.6219.0423.1617.285.783.514.812.573.491.84

