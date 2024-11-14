Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 89.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:33 AM IST
Sales rise 24.05% to Rs 23.62 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 89.67% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.05% to Rs 23.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.6219.04 24 OPM %23.1617.28 -PBDT5.783.51 65 PBT4.812.57 87 NP3.491.84 90

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:49 AM IST

