Mahamaya Steel Industries consolidated net profit declines 47.60% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.87% to Rs 199.83 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries declined 47.60% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.87% to Rs 199.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 180.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.199.83180.242.032.453.433.371.391.601.092.08

