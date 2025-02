West Coast Paper Mills consolidated net profit declines 52.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.80% to Rs 1015.85 crore

Net profit of West Coast Paper Mills declined 52.77% to Rs 64.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 135.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 1015.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1045.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1015.851045.138.1320.82142.02253.1388.89206.7764.20135.93

