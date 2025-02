Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 18.92% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.56% to Rs 106.85 crore

Net profit of Yuken India declined 18.92% to Rs 4.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.56% to Rs 106.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 107.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.106.85107.4512.0111.7211.2711.716.688.024.505.55

