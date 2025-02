Western India Plywoods consolidated net profit declines 54.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.86% to Rs 30.88 crore

Net profit of Western India Plywoods declined 54.17% to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 2.86% to Rs 30.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.30.8831.795.9310.571.813.111.312.740.881.92

