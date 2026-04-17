Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1117.7, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.6% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.61% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1117.7, up 2.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has risen around 11.73% in last one month.