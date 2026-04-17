Adani Total Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 616.7, up 3.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.21% in last one year as compared to a 0.61% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.61% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Total Gas Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 616.7, up 3.2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 24272.2. The Sensex is at 78203, up 0.27%. Adani Total Gas Ltd has risen around 19.6% in last one month.