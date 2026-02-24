Mahanagar Gas Ltd spurts 2.48%, gains for third straight session

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is quoting at Rs 1192, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.64% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% gain in NIFTY and a 18.2% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Mahanagar Gas Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1192, up 2.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.25% on the day, quoting at 25392.55. The Sensex is at 82144.81, down 1.38%. Mahanagar Gas Ltd has added around 15.89% in last one month.