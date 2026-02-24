Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Eris Lifesciences gains after partnering with Natco Pharma for launching Semaglutide in India

Eris Lifesciences gains after partnering with Natco Pharma for launching Semaglutide in India

Image
Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Eris Lifesciences rose 2.17% to Rs 1380.65 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Natco Pharma for the commercialisation of Semaglutide in India.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, has emerged globally as a transformative therapy in the management of Type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management driven by robust clinical outcomes in glycemic control and weight reduction.

With India witnessing a rapidly growing diabetic population and increasing awareness around obesity management, GLP-1 therapies represent a high-growth opportunity within the metabolic segment.

Eris has built a strong and scalable presence in diabetology over the years, supported by a wide specialist reach and deep engagement with endocrinologists, diabetologists and physicians across India.

The addition of semaglutide is expected to further strengthen Eris portfolio in advanced diabetes therapies and enhance its participation in next-generation metabolic treatments.

Natco Pharma has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture generic semaglutide for the Indian market, paving the way for a launch expected in March 2026.

The product will target Type 2 diabetes management aligning with unmet needs in Indias expanding metabolic care landscape.

This collaboration builds on both companies complementary strengths: Eriss robust commercial and diabetes franchise presence, and Natcos manufacturing and regulatory prowess in complex formulations.

Amit Bakshi, chairman & managing director, Eris Lifesciences, said: "Semaglutide represents one of the most significant therapeutic advances in metabolic care in recent years.

This partnership reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our diabetes franchise with innovative and high-impact therapies."

He further added that Eris has been proactively preparing its commercial strategy to participate meaningfully in the GLP-1 opportunity and views this partnership as a long-term value driver for the company.

Eris Lifesciences is an Indian pharmaceutical company and a leading player in the domestic branded formulations market. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products.

The company has reported 19.05% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.72 crore on a 10.91% increase in revenue to Rs 800.89 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 1,001 pts; Nifty slides below 25,450 mark; media shares decline

Shilpa Medicare's biopharma subsidiary inks licensing agreement with SteinCares for Latin America

Citurgia Biochemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Fractal Industries lists at 6% premium on BSE; hits lower circuit

Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story