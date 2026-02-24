Eris Lifesciences gains after partnering with Natco Pharma for launching Semaglutide in India

Eris Lifesciences rose 2.17% to Rs 1380.65 after the company announced a strategic partnership with Natco Pharma for the commercialisation of Semaglutide in India.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist, has emerged globally as a transformative therapy in the management of Type 2 diabetes and chronic weight management driven by robust clinical outcomes in glycemic control and weight reduction.

With India witnessing a rapidly growing diabetic population and increasing awareness around obesity management, GLP-1 therapies represent a high-growth opportunity within the metabolic segment.

Eris has built a strong and scalable presence in diabetology over the years, supported by a wide specialist reach and deep engagement with endocrinologists, diabetologists and physicians across India.

The addition of semaglutide is expected to further strengthen Eris portfolio in advanced diabetes therapies and enhance its participation in next-generation metabolic treatments. Natco Pharma has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to manufacture generic semaglutide for the Indian market, paving the way for a launch expected in March 2026. The product will target Type 2 diabetes management aligning with unmet needs in Indias expanding metabolic care landscape. This collaboration builds on both companies complementary strengths: Eriss robust commercial and diabetes franchise presence, and Natcos manufacturing and regulatory prowess in complex formulations. Amit Bakshi, chairman & managing director, Eris Lifesciences, said: "Semaglutide represents one of the most significant therapeutic advances in metabolic care in recent years.

This partnership reflects our continued commitment to strengthening our diabetes franchise with innovative and high-impact therapies." He further added that Eris has been proactively preparing its commercial strategy to participate meaningfully in the GLP-1 opportunity and views this partnership as a long-term value driver for the company. Eris Lifesciences is an Indian pharmaceutical company and a leading player in the domestic branded formulations market. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The company has reported 19.05% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.72 crore on a 10.91% increase in revenue to Rs 800.89 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.