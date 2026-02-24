L&T bags 'significant' order for LIGO India Observatory in Maharashtra

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) and Heavy Engineering (HE) verticals have jointly secured a 'significant' order from the Department of Atomic Energy for the LIGO India Observatory in Maharashtra.

The order has been classified as 'significant,' indicating a value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The project involves engineering, procurement, and construction of vibration-sensitive, high-precision civil infrastructure, along with manufacturing and installation of an ultra-high vacuum-compatible 8-km beam tube and critical vacuum equipment. The scope also includes integration of mechanical, electrical, HVAC, fire protection, vacuum control, and monitoring systems, along with support utilities.