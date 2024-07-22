Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 1620.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Maharashtra Scooters standalone net profit rises 1620.83% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 46.77% to Rs 7.72 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Scooters rose 1620.83% to Rs 8.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 46.77% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.725.26 47 OPM %25.6523.00 -PBDT2.831.21 134 PBT2.310.69 235 NP8.260.48 1621

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

