Maharashtra Seamless consolidated net profit declines 40.99% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 25.59% to Rs 1214.90 crore

Net profit of Maharashtra Seamless declined 40.99% to Rs 218.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 370.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.59% to Rs 1214.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1632.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.40% to Rs 951.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 764.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.40% to Rs 5404.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5712.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1214.901632.73 -26 5404.125712.75 -5 OPM %22.2219.20 -22.1817.69 - PBDT313.55335.03 -6 1332.551061.39 26 PBT289.73300.99 -4 1222.83923.66 32 NP218.37370.04 -41 951.32764.75 24

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

