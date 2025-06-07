Mahindra EPC wins micro irrigation project worth Rs 4.32 cr

Mahindra EPC Irrigation announced that it has received an order worth Rs 4.32 crore from the water resources department for allied works related to the implementation of a community micro irrigation project.

The project is expected to be completed in five months. The order is valued at approximately Rs 4.32 crore.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity to which the order has been awarded.

Mahindra EPC Irrigation is in the business of micro irrigation systems, viz., drip and sprinklers, agricultural pumps, greenhouses, and landscape products.

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 6.25 crore for Q4 FY25, which is 319.5% higher as compared with the PAT of Rs 1.49 crore recroded in the same period last year. Net sales increased by 34.7% year-over-year (YoY) to Rs 95.89 crore during the period under review.